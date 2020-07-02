This is good news for Ly Son garlic which is a specialty of this island.



Accordingly, the National Office of Intellectual Property of Vietnam under the Ministry of Science and Technology granted the certificate of geographical indication registration for Ly Son garlic, and the People’s Committee of Ly Son District is the organization that manages the geographical indication. This decision takes effect indefinitely since the date of signing.



Although Ly Son garlic is recognized as a collective or protective trademark, Ly Son garlic has been impersonated for several years. Traders have brought garlic from other places to Ly Son Island to sell at high prices.



The recognition of Ly Son garlic geographical indications will be a condition for authorities to have grounds to protect the interests of Ly Son garlic, and settle trade disputes and impersonation of Ly Son garlic which are taking place in the market.





Ly Son garlic receives certificate of geographical indication registration. (Photo: SGGP)

Ly Son Island District has more than 300 hectares of agricultural land, mainly for growing onion and garlic which are the specialty of the island. Each year, Ly Son Island supplies about 2,000 tons of dried garlic to the market.

Because the sandy soil on Ly Son Island was formed and created over thousands of years from volcanic lava and the seabed. Therefore, thanks to the special soil, Ly Son garlic has its unique flavor – the mild spicy.





Ly Son garlic is grown from the ninth month in the lunar calendar to the first month in the lunar calendar next year.







By Nguyen Trang – Translated by Bao Nghi