M&A market vibrant

The Ministry of Planning and Investment forecasts that in the coming time, the M&A trend will increase sharply. And the worrying thing is not in the past months, but that in the coming time, when the enterprises pass their tolerance levels, they will have to sell themselves. In Ho Chi Minh City, the investment trend through capital contribution and purchase of shares continues to outperform the form of foreign direct investment. The Department of Planning and Investment of Ho Chi Minh City said that in the past five months, there was $1.6 billion of FDI capital registered to invest in the city. Of these, investment through capital contribution and purchase of shares is 1,923 times, with a value of up to $1.23 billion, accounting for nearly 77 percent of total foreign investment in the city.