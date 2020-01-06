Main farm produce account for 66 percent of total agricultural production

Of which, cultivation products such as vegetables had a planting area of 20,500 hectares with an output of over 580,100 tons, an increase of 9.3 percent in area and 10.3 percent in output over the same period of 2018.Flowers and ornamental plants have a planting area of 2,474 hectares, up 6.6 percent over the same period in 2018, including 375 hectares for orchid cultivation, 850 hectares for planting ornamental plants and flowers and 664 hectares for apricot crops.In term of breeding, there are total of 133,500 cows, up 7.4 percent over the same period of 2018, of which beef cattle are over 58,500 ones, up 32.1 percent over the same period and the cow herds total 75,000 ones, down 6.2 percent over the same period in 2018 but the numbers are in accordance with the policy of transferring low-yield dairy cows to crossbreeding high-yield cows.The outbreak of African swine fever caused the decrease of pig herds to 275,000 ones but the output of pork reached 54,000 tons, up 1.9 percent over the same period.Regarding to the aquaculture, the farming area decreased by 2.3 percent with 8,650 hectares but its output increased by 6.9 percent, reaching more than 41,600 tons over the same period.Particularly, ornamental fish reached 205 million ones, up 12.5 percent over the same period with an area of nearly 89 hectares and 290 establishments and farming families.In 2019, the GRDP of the city’s agriculture sector increased by 6.01 percent over the same period in 2018.The value of a hectare of agricultural land reached VND 550 million (US$ 23,785) in 2019, higher compared to VND 502 million (US$ 21,709) per year for 1 hectare in 2018.

By Cong Phien- Translated by Huyen Huong