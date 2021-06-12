Manufacturing and processing sector playing key role in FDI attraction

Processing pineapples at a plant in An Giang (Photo: VNA)

Of the 613 foreign-invested projects in 18 sectors licensed this year, electricity production and distribution ranked second in terms of FDI attraction with more than $5.4 billion, or over 38 percent of the total, followed by real estate with over $1 billion.



Head of the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI)’s Foreign Investment Agency Do Nhat Hoang said FDI flows to key areas such as energy and manufacturing and processing are evidence of Vietnam’s stability and prestige in FDI attraction.



Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung recently issued a decision removing 58 administrative procedures in investment, thus helping enterprises save time and money.



The MPI also announced 65 new administrative procedures in investment from the central to provincial levels, creating favorable conditions for investors.







VNA