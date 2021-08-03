Many HCMC-based convenience stores add fresh food to their product list

The points of sale have a clear list of goods and selling prices, as well as combos of essential goods, for customers to choose easily. Customers can call the hotline of the nearest store to order or make orders via the website at https://fresh.gs25.com.vn, and applications, such as NOW, Grabmart, and Gojek.VinCommerce Company has just launched the program of supplying necessities on the spot for people. People can search for information about the nearest 18 VinMart supermarkets and 424 VinMart+ stores or call the customer care service at 024.71066866 for information. Customers can select a shopping list on the essential product leaflet or the website at www.vinmart.com.Previously, the Department of Industry and Trade organized the program of businesses accompanying citizens. Thanks to that, citizens could access stable distribution channels with a scale of more than 1,000 additional points of sale. Post offices, means of transport, and human resources of postal companies in the city also participated in the circulation and distribution of goods. The department also coordinated to promote fruit and vegetable sales on e-commerce platforms.By August 2, HCMC has had nearly 2,800 convenience stores, 96 supermarkets, and 29 markets that provide essential food items.

By Thuy Hai – Translated by Bao Nghi