Maritime Administration of Vung Tau asks load reduction for Cai Mep–Thi Vai Port

Unloading goods at Cai Mep - Thi Vai Port (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Maritime Administration of Vung Tau, currently, many factories in the Southeast region have stopped operations, so most of the imported containers of machinery and materials all stay at ports because enterprises do not need to pick them up to serve the production. Meanwhile, the imported containers and empty containers of shipping lines are continuously transferred back, causing warehouses at ports to be congested and overloaded.



Currently, the volume of goods is about 12,000 containers in the yard of Cai Mep - Thi Vai Port and about 35,000 containers in Tan Cang Cai Mep Port and Tan Cang Cai Mep International Port. If there is no specific solution, some ports will have to suspend operations because the number of containers exceeds the receipt and storage capacities.



The Maritime Administration of Vung Tau suggested that ports need to ask shipping lines to commit to releasing imported containers in a short time and have preferential policies if shipping lines fulfill their commitments and vice versa.



Besides, it requires synchronous coordination between agencies and departments, especially the customs sector, to create favorable conditions for container goods to move quickly to reduce congestion at ports in Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province.

By Nong Ngan – Translated by Thuy Doan