Mekong Delta exports first batch of shrimps

Eight containers with about 160 tons of shrimps will be exported to the EU, the US, and Japan, which are fastidious markets with export price 4-5 percent higher than the Asian market.



“Each export shipment is the message we send to international friends. It is not only about quality and safety, but also more deeply, the Vietnamese people's capability, which is to master technology, production management, global trade connection for food supply amid any difficulties," Mr. Phung Duc Tien, Deputy Minister of the MARD, said at the ceremony.



Currently, large seafood processing factories in the region have received many export contracts from foreign partners. In 2020, the export value of Vietnamese shrimp products reached about US$3.85 billion. In 2021, the export target of this item is to surpass $4 billion.





By Cao Phong – Translated by Thanh Nha