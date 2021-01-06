  1. Business

Mekong Delta exports first batch of shrimps

Minh Phu Seafood Group held a ceremony to export the first batch of shrimps in 2021 on January 5 at Minh Phu Hau Giang Seafood Company with the attendance of the representative of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) and leaders of Hau Giang Province.
Eight containers with about 160 tons of shrimps will be exported to the EU, the US, and Japan, which are fastidious markets with export price 4-5 percent higher than the Asian market.

“Each export shipment is the message we send to international friends. It is not only about quality and safety, but also more deeply, the Vietnamese people's capability, which is to master technology, production management, global trade connection for food supply amid any difficulties," Mr. Phung Duc Tien, Deputy Minister of the MARD, said at the ceremony.

Currently, large seafood processing factories in the region have received many export contracts from foreign partners. In 2020, the export value of Vietnamese shrimp products reached about US$3.85 billion. In 2021, the export target of this item is to surpass $4 billion.

