Dr. Bui Thanh Liem, Director of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Cho Lach District, said that although saltwater intrusion was earlier than previous year and its developments were more complicated, by actively implementing prevention measures, most areas of flowers for Tet holidays have been growing normally and basically, there was not much damage.



According to Dr. Liem, it is expected that farmers in Cho Lach District will provide more than 11 million items of various types of flowers for the lunar New Year. Fortunately, thanks to favorable weather with not too harsh sun and less unusual rains, most flowers for Tet holidays have enjoyed a bumper crop, of which, ochna integerrima and chrysanthemum morifolium are expected to bloom exactly at lunar New Year.



Preliminary statistics showed that although it is still nearly two weeks until the lunar New Year, it is estimated that around 80 percent of flower production at Cho Lach District in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre has been sold with prices higher than those in the same period last year by 5-10 percent upwards. Particularly, the price of ochna integerrima varies from VND2 million to VND10 million per pair, depending on each type and that of chrysanthemum morifolium is at around VND300,000-VND400,000 per pair. With such price level, flower growers have ensured profits.



Kumquat trees are shaped into the image of the rat - the Chinese zodiac sign of the year 2020. (Photo: SGGP)



In the Sa Dec Flower Village in Dong Thap Province, millions of flower pots are flowering and traders have been flocking to the village to buy flowers. Mr. Vo Thanh Tuan, a farmer in Tan Quy Tay Commune in Sa Sec City, said that the weather is suitable for flowers to develop this year. Traders are collecting flowers at fairly high prices, such as a pair of bachelor's button pots is priced from VND600,000 to VND700,000, making flower growers extremely delighted. According to the Phu Tho Flower Cooperative in Binh Thuy District in Can Tho City, most of its members grow chrysanthemum, sunflower, marigold, rose and Madagascar periwinkle for Tet holidays. More than 320,000 pots of flowers of the cooperative have been ready to provide for the market across the country.

By Nguyen Thanh – Translated by Thuy Doan