Mekong Delta flower growers hustle for Tet preparation

Despite impact of Covid-19, flower growers in the Mekong Delta provinces of Ben Tre and Dong Thap are busy preparing stock to supply for Tet (Lunar New Year) festival.



Similar to all previous years, growers in Sa Dec flower village in Sa Dec Town in Dong Thap Province, known as the flower kingdom in the Mekong Delta and the country’s largest supplier of flowers for southern provinces during Tet are working from dawn take care of chrysanthemum pots, marigold pots, persian cornflower pots, petunia flower pots for sale in the run up to the peak Tet season. The country will enjoy a seven-day Tet holiday staring from February 10 - 16, 2021

According to the figure of the Sa Dec Town’s Economy Division, ornamental flowers are being grown on the area of 100 hectares to meet demand of flower in Tet festival. It is peak time for cultivation of ornamental flowers now. Flower village Cho Lach in Ben Tre Province specializes ornamental trees while Sa Dec Town has a wide variety of flowers with more than 1,500 types.

Noticeably, flower growers in Sa Dec have restored ancient roses famous for a long time years ago such as roses in the Northern Province of Hai Phong, roses of the popular tourist haunt of Sa Pa in the Northern Province of Lao Cai and the Central Province of Thua Thien – Hue. Ancient roses will surely bring interest to flower lovers.

Additionally, some growers have collected rose varieties from alien countries to cultivate in Sa Dec stirring the flower market in the country’s biggest festival.

Growers in Sa Dec flower village are preparing to sell 2.5-3 million flower pots of various varieties.

The atmosphere in the Cho Lach flower village in Ben Tre Province is busting and husting too as growers are busy taking care of their flower pots. Head of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development in Cho Lach District Bui Thanh Liem said around 6,000 households in Long Thoi, Tan Thieng, Hoa Nghia, Vinh Thanh, Phu Son, Hung Khanh Trung B communes are taking part in growing flower for the market in the special festival.

It is estimated that the Cho Lach flower village will supply approximately 17 million varieties of flowers.

The Sa Dec Town’s Economy Division said that sales of ornamental flower may be lower than expected this year ( down by 30 percent ) yet prices of flowers will maintain. It is hoped that flower market will be better in the year-end.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Thiem, an artisan in making animal-shaped ornamental tree in Cho Lach village said 2021 is a year of the Ox; hence, she will make ox-shaped ornamental trees to satisfy customers’ demand.

Most of the households in Cho Lach make animal-shaped ornamental trees as per clients’ order not for retail because of high investment fee fluctuating from VND2 million - VND10 million a tree.

By Tin Huy - Translated by Uyen Phuong