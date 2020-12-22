  1. Business

Mekong Delta provinces aim to bring key products into global value chain

The forum Mekong Connect 2020 with the theme of bringing key products of the Mekong Delta provinces into the global value chain was held on December 21 in Dong Thap Province. This is the fifth time the forum has been organized in the spirit of voluntary association among the four provinces and cities of ABCD - Mekong, including An Giang, Ben Tre, Can Tho, and Dong Thap, and the companionship of the Business Association of High-Quality Vietnamese Goods together with relevant agencies, to link for mutual development.

Delegates exchange at the Mekong Connect 2020 forum. (Photo: SGGP)

At the forum, besides the connection economy of the four provinces and cities of ABCD, the provinces have also promoted the linkage for sustainable development amid the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the same time, they will also enhance innovation, create opportunities to connect trade among manufacturers, consultants, distributors, domestic and foreign retailers, and connect online with international hubs to soon bring many products and services of the Mekong Delta into the global value chain to accelerate the development of the whole region.

On this occasion, the representative of the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam also informed about the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, along with suggestions and orientations for the development of the Mekong Delta and the way to bring agricultural products into Europe. The American Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam gave directions on investment in clean energy sources to contribute to economic change in the Mekong Delta in the future.

By Van Khuong – Translated by Kim Khanh

