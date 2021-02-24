Mekong Delta provinces boost shrimp exports

Specifically, in the first two months of this year, shrimp processing output in Ca Mau Province was estimated at 26,600 tons, an increase of over 38 percent compared to the same period last year. By taking advantage of free trade agreements that Vietnam has signed with many countries, Ca Mau's shrimp export turnover from the beginning of this year to now is estimated at US$106 million, up 13 percent over the same period.



Similarly, the situation of shrimp processing and export in Bac Lieu, Kien Giang, and Soc Trang provinces has also got many positive signs. A shrimp exporter in Bac Lieu Province said that currently the EU market is very potential and has positive growth. The company had signed some orders with partners and was under negotiation to sign more. This year, the company would strongly aim at the EU market because the export prices in this market are fairly high. Currently, the input source of raw shrimps in this region is quite stable, and the workforce meets the needs of production activities of enterprises. Besides, the Covid-19 pandemic situation in some countries in the world has changed positively, so it is forecasted that shrimp exports are confirmed to be improved by many provinces in the Mekong Delta.

By Tan Thai – Translated by Thuy Doan