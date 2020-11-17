Mekong Delta ranks third amongst localities with most One Commune-One Product

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in partnership with the People’s Committee in An Giang Province ( locating in the west of Mekong Delta ) co-organized a conference to review the program One Commune-One Product for the 2018-2020 period in the South region yesterday.



According to reports at the conference, the Mekong Delta region was ranked third amongst localities across the country with most One Commune-One Product.

The Ministry announced 11 localities in the South region reviewed the program results to rank products as of October, 2020. Amongst localities throughout the country, Ben Tre, Soc Trang and Dong Thap in the Mekong Delta region have been listed in the group of localities with most One Commune-One Product.

Presently, the Mekong Delta region has over 370 products in the program. Of which, 62.7 percent achieved five-star potential and 33 percent four-star products.

Noticeably, the region and the South East region are creative to develop its regional fruits, rice and ecotourism for the program as well as concentrate on promoting typical One Commune-One Product of each locality and forming sustainable supply-consumption chain to help improve farmers’ income and satisfy consumers’ demand and exports.

Speaking at the conference, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Tran Thanh Nam highly appreciated fruitful results of the program especially the program has attracted women’s participation into cooperatives and small-medium enterprises and developed their role in improving rural economy.

Local state competent agencies will give more financial assistance for trading and branding promotion to the farms which were selected in the One Commune-One Product (OCOP) program in a bid to create more employment for rural laborers.

By Nguyen Thanh - Translated by Anh Quan