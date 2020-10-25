Minh Phu appeals against US decision on shrimp anti-dumping duty

Earlier on October 13, based on the Enforce and Protect Act, CBP announced the above conclusion as Minh Phu did not provide sufficient evidence as required by CBP to prove that the company did not use India’s shrimps to export to the US.



Therefore, CBP concluded that Minh Phu violated the regulation on anti-dumping duty levied on India’s shrimps. The decision was made after CBP conducted an investigation. However, according to Minh Phu, CBP’s decision does not base on conclusive proofs. Therefore, the company will appeal against it. The consideration for an appeal is expected to last for 60 days from the date it is received. In case the appeal fails to bring the desired results, Minh Phu will continue to appeal to the International Court of Arbitration.



Previously, Minh Phu Company actively cooperated and invited CBP to Vietnam for an investigation, but CBP did not launch a field verification. This led to an inaccurate conclusion on the company’s traceability system on imported and domestic raw material shrimps.



From late July 2019, Minh Phu has stopped importing material shrimps from India, as the material source in the country is sufficient for its production and processing activities.



Currently, the company has effectively operated a high-tech shrimp farming model in two farming areas in Kien Giang Province and Loc An Commune in Dat Do District in Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province with 600 hectares and 300 hectares, respectively. Besides, the company has established a network to connect and supply shrimps throughout the Mekong Delta region.

By Thanh Hai – Translated by Gia Bao