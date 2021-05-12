Ministries increase petrol prices

Retail petrol prices rise from 3pm on May 12 following the latest review by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance. (Photo: SGGP)

While prices of diesel 0.05S and kerosene are now no more than VND14.774 and VND13,825 per liter. Mazut 180CST 3.5S is now sold at no more than VND13,127 per kilogram.



According to the inter-Ministries of Finance and Industry and Trade, the complicated situation of Covid-19 pandemic in the country has affected production, trade and people's everyday life. The two ministries have discussed solutions to support residents and businesses hit by Covid-19.

In order to limit the increase of petrol price, the ministries decided to spend the Price Stabilization Fund for different fuel types. Accordingly, the usage of the fund for E5 RON 92 is VND1,900 per liter and RON95 costs VND1,050 per liter.

Meanwhile usage of the fund for diesel and kerosene is VND400 per liter of each, and mazut is VND500 per kilogram.





By Van Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh