Ministries to cooperatively form special lane for essential goods flow into HCMC

Many supermarkets in HCMC are in need of essential goods to serve the high demand of residents in the city during the social distance time. (Photo: Co.opmart Fanpage)



The two Ministries of Health and Transport have already released detailed instruction about goods transport activities to HCMC and the Southern provinces to serve the public demands during the social distance time.

However, due to the complexity of the outbreak in these regions, certain obstacles have arisen, including the trouble from the regulation that ‘people from HCMC have to self-isolate at home for 7 days’.

This has put merchandise distributors and shipping companies of HCMC and other provinces like Lam Dong, Tien Giang, Can Tho into more difficulties, and severely slowed down the goods flow.

The Covid-19 testing activity at checkpoints, toll towers along inter-provincial ways has added more complication and created temporary congestions in many places, leading to goods spoilage or degrading.

In order to tackle these problems, the Ministry of Industry and Trade proposes to the Health Ministry to

_Deliver synchronous and detailed instructions to all provinces and municipalities as to Covid-19 test locations and provide more quick test points at checkpoints

_Direct checkpoints to accept the result of Covid-19 quick test (valid for 3 days) so that essential commodities trucks that travel to and fro HCMC and the Southern provinces during one day can distribute goods on time to serve the Price Stabilization program.

The Industry and Trade Ministry also proposes the Transport Ministry to cooperate with the Ministry of Public Security to reduce transport time of essential goods trucks if they can provide regulated documents related to Covid-19 test by simplifying the checking procedures at checkpoints.

This calls for the establishment of a ‘special greenlight lane’ for essential commodities transport along inter-provincial ways in the Southern region.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Thanh Tam