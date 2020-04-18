Ministry assigns two investors to implement key airports’ runway upgrade project

According the decision, investors, including Thang Long Project Management Board and Cuu Long Corporation for Investment Development and Project Management of Infrastructure (CIPM) to do pre-feasibility studies for the two projects in Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat airports respectively.



The two enterprises have been directed to work with the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) to examine and use feasibility studies which have been carried out by ACV in accordance with the advice of the Government and Prime Minister.

Earlier, the Prime Minister has agreed to fund projects from a designated State's allocation of funds.

The Ministry of Transport has suggested the Government’s approval on allowing the project to be carried out in immediate form in accordance with articles No.128, 130 of the Construction Law and the Decree No. 59/2015/ND-CP on construction project management.

After receiving the green light from the Government, the Ministry of Transport will boost steps of project planning, design approval and selection of investors to kick off the construction in July, 6 months earlier than planned.

The total investment capital for the upgrade project of runways of international airports of Tan Son Nhat and Noi Bai is VND4,300 billion (US$183 million).

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Kim Khanh