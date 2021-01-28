Ministry calls for support to prevent live pig, pork product smuggling

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has granted import licenses for dozens of enterprises to import porkers and breeding stock to ensure a sufficient pork supply for the food market during the Tet holidays.



However, according to Mr. Nguyen Van Trong, Deputy Director of the Department of Livestock Production, because the prices of pork in neighboring countries have doubled, there is a situation of illegally trading and transporting pigs from Vietnam through the Northern border. To ensure the supply of pork at the end of the year, the MARD requested the National Steering Committee for Combating Smuggling, Commercial Fraud, and Counterfeit Goods (the National Steering Committee 389) and the People's Committees of provinces and cities to control illegal transportation of live hogs and pork products in and out of Vietnam, especially at border gates and well-traveled routes at the border areas.



Recently, the ministry also sent an official letter to the Ministry of National Defense asking it to direct the border guards and the coast guards to prevent the smuggling of live pigs and pork products across the border by road and sea.





By Phuc Van – Translated by Thanh Nha