Ministry collects feedback on State ownership policy

Accordingly, the State may own up to 100 percent capital of 12 business groups including power transmission, air traffic control, lottery, currency printing and gold minting.



Five other business groups that the State may retain majority control from 65 percent through either capital ownership or shares with voting rights include seaports and airports management and investment, oil and gas exploration and development.

In addition, the State aims to maintain 50-65 percent capital in nine other business groups including urban water management, air transport, banking, petrol import/export and any other businesses holding more than 30 percent of total market share that were deemed vital to the supply and demand of the macroeconomy.