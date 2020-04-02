  1. Business

Ministry ensures sufficient fuel supply

SGGP
Amid the context that many people in some places flocked to buy gasoline and oil for stockpiling, the representative of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) affirmed that the domestic supply of fuel is always sufficient to serve the demand for production and trade of enterprises and the consumption demand of people.
Therefore, the MoIT recommended that people should not buy gasoline and oil for stockpiling but buy for daily needs only; should not give inaccurate information and should not follow unverified information relating to gasoline and oil stockpiling; strictly comply with the instructions and requests of competent authorities on the prevention of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Because stockpiling gasoline and oil contains high risks of fire, threatening life and property of hoarders and the community. Besides, a large concentration of people buying gasoline might lead to a risk of spreading the disease.

By Lac Phong – Translated by Gia Bao

Tags:

Other news

See more