Ministry ensures sufficient fuel supply

Therefore, the MoIT recommended that people should not buy gasoline and oil for stockpiling but buy for daily needs only; should not give inaccurate information and should not follow unverified information relating to gasoline and oil stockpiling; strictly comply with the instructions and requests of competent authorities on the prevention of the Covid-19 pandemic.Because stockpiling gasoline and oil contains high risks of fire, threatening life and property of hoarders and the community. Besides, a large concentration of people buying gasoline might lead to a risk of spreading the disease.

By Lac Phong – Translated by Gia Bao