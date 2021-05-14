Furthermore, he outlined some orientations for the industry development in the next time.





The Ministry ensures supply of essential goods The country is a home of nearly 400 industrial parks, 30 border-gate economic zones, 20 coastal economic zones, with nearly 4 million employees in these zones plus 800 supermarkets, 168 commercial centers, nearly 9,000 traditional markets with private business households, and 600,000 restaurants.

Additionally, 700 industrial clusters with about 600,000 employees are being operated in the country. These are places that a lot of people gather but these venues can’t be shut down; otherwise it will lead to an economic disruption.

Tran Duy Dong, Director of the Domestic Market Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said that although the development of the Covid-19 epidemic is complicated, residents have not been buying or hoarding in panic for their belief in the country’s supply of essential goods.

Commercial activities still take place as normal in the coronavirus-hit districts; for instance, the supply of goods is abundant, and commodity prices are not volatile in Ho Chi Minh City. In provinces such as Ca Mau, Hai Duong, Yen Bai, Quang Nam, Thua Thien - Hue, Da Nang, Quang Ngai, goods in supermarkets and traditional markets are basically stable, there has been no shortage of goods or price fever.

Minister Nguyen Hong Dien suggested that strengthening safety and prevention of the Covid-19 epidemic at production and business establishments is an important task to ensure the Government's dual goals. The pandemic prevention in industrial establishments, especially industrial parks, export processing zones and commercial zones must be taken heed across the country, said the Minister of Industry and Trade.

Directors of the departments of Industry and Trade, the departments of Market Management, and heads of the management boards of industrial parks and export processing zones will be held accountable the epidemic prevention tasks. Leaders of economic zones, industrial parks, industrial clusters, factories, enterprises, trade centers, supermarkets, markets, hotels, restaurants and business establishments in the area must have commitment in writing and must be responsible for the assigned tasks.

By Van Phuc - Translated by Anh Quan