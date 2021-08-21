Ministry gives priority to Southern key road projects in next-5-year plan

(Illustrative photo: SGGP)



The investment portfolio is based on the ability to allocate resources for the transport sector to the gross domestic product (GDP), ability to raise capital, prioritization on major transport corridors investment, connecting key economic regions with their large GDP contributions; step by step increase the proportion of investment in regions facing difficulties and with investment ratio low compared to population such as the Central Highlands, the Northwestern regions and the Mekong Delta.

Among the 25 projects, there will be more key projects in the Southern region , including Ho Chi Minh City's Ring Road No. 3 and expressways of Chau Doc – Can Tho – Soc Trang – Tran De, An Huu – Cao Lanh, Chon Thanh – Duc Hoa, My An – Cao Lanh, Cao Lanh – Lo Te – Rach Soi, Ho Chi Minh City – Moc Bai, Ho Chi Minh City – Chon Thanh, Dau Giay – Tan Phu – Bao Loc, Ha Tien – Rach Gia.The Ministry of Transport also said that the investment capital from the national budget will prioritize projects under public-private partnership (PPP), projects that cannot attract investment capital from Non-Government Budget Investment Financing and projects in difficult areas.Apart from the investment sources of PPP, ODA and the national budget, the Ministry of Transport proposed competent authorities to pay attention to the effective exploitation of infrastructure assets.

By Minh Duy- Translated by Huyen Huong