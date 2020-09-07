Simultaneously, the advocacy group seeking the establishment of the association announced the Ministry has given permission to the setting up of the Vietnam Traditional Fish Sauce Association.



The Vietnam Traditional Fish Sauce Association will represent and protect well-known traditional fish sauces such as Nha Trang, Khai Hoan, Phu Quoc, and Phan Thiet.

Last time, the public have voiced difficulties in distinguishing between the traditionally made sauce and "industrial fish sauce" or "dipping sauce" while managing bodies have same requirements for the both.

The industrial fish sauce is a fusion of fish sauce, water, salt and additives such as flavoring, preservatives and food coloring; therefore, it is less salty, has a sweeter key taste, lighter color, and is less pungent.

As a result, traditional fish sauce making villages and establishments have reacted angrily requiring the true conception of traditional fish sauce to help the traditional fish sauce escaping bankruptcy because of intentionally ambiguous definition of fish sauce and dipping sauce.

By Van Phuc - Translated by Dan Thuy