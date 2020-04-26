Ministry of Transport approves Buon Ma Thuot city bypass

The new bypass is expected to reduce traffic load on the National Highway No 14, which is part of the Ho Chi Minh Highway and the main road leading to the Buon Ma Thuot city.

It will also promote the effectiveness of the Ho Chi Minh Highway and create a complete transport network in the Central Highlands provinces, contributing to the region’s socio economic development.

The province’s management board of investment for construction of traffic works and agriculture and rural development has been assigned to conduct a feasibility study for the bypass project.

The project has total investment capital of more than VND1.5 trillion (US$65 million) from the Government.

The bypass will begin at the intersection with National Highway No 14 in Cu M’gar district’s Ea Drong commune and end at the intersection with National Highway No 14 in Buon Ma Thuot city’s Hoa Phu commune.

It will be 12m wide with two lanes with a designed maximum speed of 80km per hour.

Construction is scheduled to begin this year and be completed in 2023.

The 3,167km Ho Chi Minh Highway spans 30 provinces and cities from the northern border province of Cao Bang to the southernmost province of Ca Mau.

Buon Ma Thuot city is projected to become a central urban city of the Central Highlands region, and a hub for promoting trade, cooperation and cultural exchanges in the Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam Development Triangle Area.

Vietnamplus