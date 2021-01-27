Ministry orders to tighten import of sturgeon with clear origin

In its paper to the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Steering Board for Combating Smuggling, Commercial Fraud and Counterfeit Goods, the Vietnam Fisheries Society and the Cold Water Fish in the Central Highlands Province of Lam Dong and the Northern Province of Lao Cai, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development proposed to take heed of import of the fish.



Because lately, the Ministry has taken samples of the fish in Yen So wholesale market in Hanoi and Binh Dien wholesale market in Ho Chi Minh City and test result has shown that up to 72 percent of sturgeon in the two markets is the specie which is not allowed for selling in Vietnam.

According to the Ministry, all species of sturgeon have been listed in the Appendices of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) since 1998. Sturgeon is listed in Appendix II, whereby international trade is regulated by governments through a system of permits and CITES in Vietnam ordered to tighten monitor on its origin.

Therefore, the Ministry requested ministries relating to customs forces and market management forces to keep a close supervision on import of the fish in border gates in the North region to ensure its origin.

