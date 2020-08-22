Ministry proposes probe into imported sugar

According to the MoIT, after tariff quotas were removed for countries in the ASEAN, recently, the amount of sugar imported from Thailand to Vietnam has increased rapidly, reaching nearly 500,000 tons in the first five months of this year while it was only 55,000 tons in the same period last year and 300,000 tons last year. Therefore, the Ministry of Industry and Trade proposed to launch an investigation and apply anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures to Thai sugar. If authorities uncover that raw sugar is imported from Thailand into Laos and Cambodia for refining, then exported to Vietnam as the domestic sugar industry has doubted, safeguards measures will be applied.



Regarding the case of the Komite Anti-Dumping Indonesia (KADI) announcing the draft conclusion of the anti-dumping investigation on cold-galvanized steel sheets imported from Vietnam and China on July 30, after a period of analyzing the documents of KADI and discussing with many relevant domestic enterprises, recently, the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam has sent a letter to KADI to protest some inappropriate conclusions that do not reflect the actual situation of Vietnamese enterprises, such as value-added tax and overlapping in calculations.



These inaccurate contents have led to a high margin of dumping and caused disadvantages to Vietnamese enterprises. The Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam proposed KADI to be prudent, consider overall factors, and use information and data provided by Vietnamese enterprises following the regulations of the World Trade Organization.





By Le Dung – Translated by Gia Bao