Ministry proposes to clear obstacles for intertwined state-owned lands

According to laws on the management and use of public properties, land use rights for public properties must be auctioned before allocation which affects the advancement of many projects.

In response, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has proposed an amendment Decree to suggest different treatments depending on whether the public land can be developed as a separate project.

If the intertwined areas cannot be developed as a separate project, the People’s Committee in charge shall determine the land allocation; otherwise it will be determined by the Government.

Previously, the HCMC People’s Committee issued Document 1225/UBND-DT proposing two solutions to the Government.

For public land belonging in projects with a total area of less than 1,000m2, the Prime Minister is advised to approve of investors’ ownership. If the total area is over 1,000m2, the Prime Minister is advised to let the city substitute an equivalent land fund for investors, and the original plot can be handed over to the Government.

By Do Tra Giang – Translated by Tan Nghia