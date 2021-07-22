Ministry proposes to reopen HCMC’s wholesale markets

In addition, the ministry’s mission team that directs production, connect enterprises in consumption of agricultural products in southern provinces and cities also proposed to list wholesale markets in other Southern localities among "essential businesses" that are allowed to be re-operated during the social distancing period.



Under the proposals, the team has proposed Prime Minister to approve listing farm seeds, livestock, fisheries, agricultural raw materials into the “essential items” to meet the high demand for transports and provision of these commodities.

The supply chain of agricultural products and agricultural raw materials in Southern provinces is being stuck due to the tighter Covid-19 measures at the pandemic control checkpoints.

Besides, the closure of wholesale markets and traditional markets has caused impacts on the Southern provinces’ supply chains of agricultural products for HCMC.





By Van Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh