Ministry removes difficulties for enterprises importing US farm produce

Enterprises participating in the meeting expressed that the current import tariffs on agricultural products from the US are higher than those of countries enjoying preferential tariff rates from free trade agreements with Vietnam. Therefore, the fact that the US reduces duties on commodities, such as corn, wheat, and cereals, will help Vietnamese enterprises increase import volume.



Ms. Nguyen Thuy Duong, Deputy General Director of BRG Retail Co., Ltd. - an enterprise that imports pork and chicken from the US, suggested that besides prolonging the preferential tax rate when importing pork from the US to Vietnam, authorities from both sides need to shorten quarantine time for enterprises to be more active in importing.



According to the MARD, to promote commitments on import and export of agricultural products towards the balance of trade between the two sides, in the past eight months, Vietnam has actively coordinated to solve problems for enterprises of the two countries, such as suspending the regulations on the certification of free circulation for imported animal feed ingredients and delaying the application of regulations on the concentration of Salmonella and some heavy metals in feed ingredients.



Mr. Nguyen Do Anh Tuan, Director of the Department of International Cooperation of the MARD, said that in Vietnam, agricultural products imported from the US contribute to the domestic agricultural production, but amid difficulties and recommendations of enterprises on import duties and quarantine procedures, the MARD will continue to work and closely cooperate with specialized technical agencies of the US to make the regulations and procedures of the two sides be clearer and follow the international practice.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Gia Bao