Ministry requires businesses to increase goods supply for Hanoi

The requirement was made after a woman, who returned Vietnam in Flight VN0054 of Vietnam Airlines from the UK to Noi Bai Airport in Hanoi on March 2, tested positive for Covid-19 on March 6. The positive test result has sent lots of residents rush to buy and store goods.

According to the requirement, businesses must have plan to transport goods from selling spots outside Hanoi to increase supply for the capital city.

The Ministry has instructed Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade to keep a close eye on the market, directly urge distribution businesses in the city to implement measures to make sure supply for the market and set consumers’ mind at rest.

Currently the department has sent teams of officials to supermarkets asking them to raise goods supply, worked with distributors and districts to reassure residents and urge people not to buy goods in bulk or massively.

Reports from some distribution businesses show that the number of buyers was on the rise on March 7 and supply at supermarkets still met demand.

Amid the Covid-19 epidemic outbreak, businesses have already taken the initiative in goods stockpiling tripling the volume of goods in stock over normal as per the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s requirement. Supermarkets have bought goods from supply sources outside Hanoi to provide for residents.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade proposes provinces to increase goods supply for Hanoi (Photo: SGGP)

By Van Phuc – Translated by Ngoc Thanh