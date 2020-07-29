He made the statement at an online yesterday meeting in the sector presided by Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung.



Lately, the Ministry has sent two inspection teams to major economic zones in the central provinces of Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh, Phu Yen and the north central provinces of Thanh Hoa and Nghe An.

In the next time, inspectors from the Ministry will come to the Mekong Delta region to remove difficulties and speed up public investment disbursement as per the government and the Prime Minister’s directions.

Speaking at the meeting, Minister Nguyen Chi Dung said that though the country has seen positive growth in the last six months, there has been difficulties. As the Covid-19 pandemic has developed complicatedly, Vietnam will continue facing challenges.

He said all state competent agencies therefore must work together to resolve barriers to achieve highest growth for the year paving the way for the next years; the Ministry will adopt best policies to attract more investors.

He stressed on the necessity for a plan of medium-term public investment in period 2021-2025 for the beset result.

Mr. Tran Duy Dong also revealed the Ministry will convene conferences on plan of medium-term public investment in August and work with local administrations in key economic zones.

Accordingly, he proposed local administrations to complete investment paperwork to accelerate plans as well as apply measures to boost disbursement of public investment in last six months of the year.

Additionally, the Ministry will carry out synchronous solutions to remove hindrance during application of investment and business regulations and to ensure effective implementation of the Law of Public Investment, the Law on Planning, and the Law on Support for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises.

Director of the Ministry’s Legislation Department Tran Hao Hung said that the Ministry will submit detailed instructions of the three laws approved by the National Assembly to the government as quickly as possible so that they will take effect from January 1, 2021.

Moreover, the Ministry will review regulations relating to investment to make sure its transparency and synchronousness of business environment.

By Anh Phuong - Translated by Anh Quan