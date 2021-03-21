Mobile-money piloted within two years

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Phong, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee, Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, on March 19, chaired a conference to preliminarily summarize the activities of the working group on investment and collect opinion on the plan to improve the investment environment in 2021, with the attendance of Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC Le Hoa Binh and 15 enterprises from various sectors.