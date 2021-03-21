Mobile-money piloted within two years

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Phong, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee, Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, on March 19, chaired a conference to preliminarily summarize the activities of the working group on investment and collect opinion on the plan to improve the investment environment in 2021, with the attendance of Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC Le Hoa Binh and 15 enterprises from various sectors.
The ongoing relentless Covid-19 pandemic has severely affected almost all business and economic activities in Vietnam, and valuable and qualified human resource has taken a serious toll with several employees being laid off or having to accept large pay cuts.
Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong yesterday hosted a summary conference for the forestry sector in 2020, setting the target of US$14 billion export turnover from wood and forest products in 2021.
SHTPLabs, a member of Saigon Hi-tech Park (located in Ho Chi Minh City), has continuously launched new products of companies in the site to the market. This has proved the effectiveness of a strong connection between research centers and related businesses in the commercialization process.
Vietnam’s stock market crossed a record high of 1,200 points in the trading session on March 18 as the information that the US Federal Reserves (FED) would not raise its interest rate until 2023 affected positively the stock markets. The US Dow Jones also surpassed the 33,000-point mark for the first time.