MoIT asks medical equipment manufacturers to increase production

According to the press release of the MoIT, currently, the respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus is happening complicatedly and might last for a long time. Therefore, the demand for medical face masks, antiseptic solutions, and some other medical supplies will possibly increase heavily.



To ensure the supply of medical supplies, and equipment for the epidemic prevention, the ministry recommended medical supply manufacturers to increase the production of face masks, medical gloves, and antiseptics and prioritize providing these products for domestic consumption.



The ministry will collaborate with relevant units to form inspection delegation to inspect the supply, and distribution of medical supplies for the prevention of the epidemics and strictly punish the acts of taking advantage of the current situation to raise the prices of medical equipment, causing negative impacts on the market and people’s sentiment.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Bao Nghi