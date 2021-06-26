MoIT launches program to bring Vietnamese goods into Aeon retail chain in Japan

Customers go shopping at Aeon Mall Tan Phu in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

In parallel with the direct implementation at stores, the program is also launched on the online sales system of Aeon Group in Japan.



According to the MoIT, the Vietnamese goods week at Aeon supermarkets in Japan is a highly effective program in the project on promoting Vietnamese enterprises to directly participate in foreign distribution systems of the ministry, which aims to bring the export turnover of Vietnamese goods into the distribution system of Aeon to US$1 billion by 2025.



Thanks to this program, so far, Aeon has imported many kinds of Vietnamese products and sold them at hundreds of supermarkets in the distribution system of Aeon.







By Phuc Van – Translated by Thanh Nha