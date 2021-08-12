MoIT proposes cost reduction of demurrage, detention, container storage

Currently, the 19 provinces and cities in the Southern region, including Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong, Dong Nai and Long An have a huge volume of imported and exported goods and commodities. However, amid the social distancing order in those localities, many enterprises and businesses had to cut off their production causing congestion on imported containers and high cost of demurrage, detention and storage.

For this reason, with the suggestion of reducing the demurrage, detention and storage fees at seaports and logistics centers, the Ministry of Industry and Trade required those units to improve their capacity of releasing goods from ports, collaborate with relevant agencies to regulate the number of goods imported to the port and create favorable conditions for import and export enterprises.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Huyen Huong