MoIT to hold auction on Tariff rate quota (TRQ) of 103,000 tons of sugar

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has just announced the decision to auction the right to use the tariff rate quota of 103,000 tons of sugar in 2020.
The auction of 72,000 tons of raw sugar and 31,000 tons of refined sugar will take place on December 2 at the headquarter of the MoIT, with the starting price at VND2.4 million per ton.

According to regulations, the participants of the auction are enterprises that use raw sugar to produce refined sugar and traders who directly use sugar as raw material for production.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Thuy Doan

