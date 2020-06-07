More than 10,000 products received discounts in Green Consumption Campaign

More than 500,000 volunteers have shared the program on social networks to spread the program to consumers. Specifically, with the Green Challenge project, each post with photos of acts of green and hashtags, including #tieudungxanh; #hanmanmientay; #trieulitnuocngot; #quycongdongxanh on Facebook will contribute the equivalent value of 10 liters of freshwater for people in the Mekong Delta - one of the three main goals of the Green Community Fund.During the launching ceremony, the dance sample video clip of the song named ‘Do what you want’ performed by Chau Dang Khoa and Karik was officially presented. This is a component of the Green Action project. The video clip instructs the volunteers to practice the dance at home and sends back a personal dance video to join the dance of the volunteers across the nation. The dance that encourages green consumer habits is easy to practice and spread widely.Right after the launching ceremony of the campaign, the Green Brand project will be implemented simultaneously by volunteers at Co.opmart supermarkets nationwide. Accordingly, the volunteers will guide consumers to prioritize purchasing green products of enterprises participating in the program, take photos of the products, and share information following the form of the organizers. This is a solution to encourage the community to support the Green Community Fund to achieve the set goals.Mr. Do Quoc Huy, Marketing Director of Saigon Co.op, said that to prepare for the Green Consumption Campaign in general and the Green Brand project in particular, the supermarket network of Saigon Co.op has worked with suppliers, such as Procter & Gamble Vietnam Co., Ltd. (P&G), Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam Joint Stock Company, Unilever Vietnam International Co., Ltd, Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam Ltd., Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage, and Frieslandcampina Vietnam Co., Ltd. to offer discounts on thousands of products.Accordingly, from now until the end of June this year, Saigon Co.op supermarkets will apply discounts of up to 50 percent for more than 10,000 environmentally-friendly products, at the same time, giving more than 100,000 coupons to customers who buy products of green manufacturers, namely Kinh Do, Cozy, Solite, Lifebuoy, Sunsilk, Lipton, and Knorr, fresh milk, and soft drinks.The fruit festival is also held and will offer discounts on more than 20 kinds of tropical fruits to practically support Vietnamese agricultural products. There is also the program "Support Vietnamese agricultural products", in which consumers can order home delivery service for fresh lychees and ST Xuan Hong rice on the MoMo e-wallet with preferential prices. The total volume of goods participating in this stimulus campaign in the retail network of Saigon Co.op is estimated at 30,000 tons.

By Minh Xuan – Translated by Thuy Doan