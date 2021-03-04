More than 18,000 enterprises newly established in first two months

More than 11,000 enterprises resumed operations, a decrease of 7.6 percent compared to the same period, sending the total number of newly-established enterprises and enterprises resuming operations in the first two months of this year to 29,200. Thus, on average, around 14,600 enterprises are newly-established and back to operations each month.



Besides, the number of enterprises that ceased operations and dissolved also increases. In the first two months, there were 33,600 enterprises suspended operations for a limited period, halted operations to file for dissolution procedures, and complete dissolution procedures, up 18.6 percent over the same period.



Particularly, 21,600 enterprises paused business for a limited period, up 34 percent; 8,400 enterprises stopped operations to file for dissolution procedures, down 10.7 percent, and 3,600 enterprises completed dissolution procedures, up 28 percent. On average, 16,800 enterprises leave the market each month, higher than the number of enterprises resuming operations.





By Han Ni – Translated by Gia Bao