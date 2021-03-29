More than 200 enterprises qualified for exporting rice





Particularly, Can Tho City has the most enterprises with 44, Ho Chi Minh City 38 enterprises, Long An Province 25 enterprises, An Giang Province 21 enterprises, and Dong Thap Province 19 enterprises.Latest data of the General Department of Vietnam Customs show that the total import-export turnover of Vietnam in the first term of March hit US$26.36 billion, sending the total import-export turnover of the whole country by March 15 to $122.21 billion, an increase of 24.2 percent compared to the same period last year.From the beginning of this year to March 15, the balance of trade saw a trade surplus of $1.81 billion.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Bao Nghi