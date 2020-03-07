More than 29,000 foreign investors granted stock trading code

In February, the VSD granted stock trading code for 201 foreign investors, including 35 firms and 166 individuals, a slight increase over the same period last year.Besides that, VSD also cancelled stock trading code for 10 foreign investors.Stock market in Vietnam was significantly affected because foreign investors concerned to spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) since World Health Organization (WHO) had declared the COVID-19 outbreak on January 31 as a global medical emergency.Although the VN-Index in February had 10 increasing sessions and 10 decreasing sessions, there were strong declining sessions triggering the index lost nearly 55 points, equivalent to 5.81 percent.The sharp decrease was due to foreign investors proceeded net selling for 18 sessions and only two sessions of net buying with a total net selling volume of 156.12 million units with total value of more than VND 3,136 billion (over US$ 136 million).

By Nhung Nguyen, Translated by Huyen Huong