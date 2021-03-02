More than 33,000 enterprises dissolved in first two months of 2021

Specifically, the whole country had 18,100 newly registered enterprises with a total registered capital of VND334,800 billion (US$14.5 million) and the total number of registered employees of 172,800, an increase of 4 percent in the number of enterprises, up 52.2 percent in term of registered capital and 9.7 percent in the number of workers over the same period last year.On the other hands, more than 11,000 enterprises were put into re-operation, down by 7.6 percent over the same period last year, raising the total number of newly established enterprises and re-operated ones to 29,200 enterprises in January and February.Around 14,600 enterprises have been newly established and come back to operation each month on average.At the same time, 33,600 enterprises had to suspend their business for a definite period, stopped business operation to waiting for dissolution procedures, an increase of 18.6 percent over the same period last year. Thus, 16,800 enterprises have been dissolved each month on average.

By Th.Dung- Translated by Huyen Huong