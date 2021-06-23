More than VND3.5 quadrillion of loans given with low-interest rates





SBV informed that by early June this year, credit institutions have restructured the repayment period for over 250,000 customers, with loan outstanding balance of more than VND330 trillion; exempted, reduced, and lowered interest rates for 676,690 customers, with loan outstanding balance of VND1,277,831 billion; provided new loans with lower interest rates than before the Covid-19 pandemic, with accumulated loan outstanding balance from January 23, 2020, to now reaching VND3,508,415 billion.The maximum short-term lending interest rate in VND in some priority sectors and fields is 4.5 percent per annum. The average lending interest rate in USD is at 3-6 percent per annum. By May 31, the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies also extended repayment for 174,871 customers, with a loan outstanding balance of over VND4 trillion, gave new loans to more than 3 million new customers, with the amount of VND111,256 billion.As for the support policy to remove difficulties for the national flag carrier, Vietnam Airlines (VNA), so far, three commercial banks, namely SeaBank, MSB, and SHB, have committed to lend VND4 trillion to VNA from the SBV's refinancing source. Commercial banks and VNA are actively implementing the procedures for signing credit contracts for early disbursement, which is expected to happen in late June and early July this year.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thanh Nha