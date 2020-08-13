More than VND6.02 trillion collected through G-bonds auction

Accordingly, a total of VND7.5 trillion of Government bonds was up for auction, including 5-year, 10-year, 15-year bonds, and 30-year bonds.



Of which, the 5-year bonds mobilized VND1 trillion with an interest rate of 1.7 percent per annum, down 0.02 percent compared to the winning interest rate of the previous auction.



The 10-year bonds, valued at VND4 trillion, were successfully sold for VND3.151 trillion with an annual interest rate of 2.85 percent, an increase of 0.03 percent per annum over the previous auction.



A worth of VND2 trillion of 15-year bonds was auctioned and raised VND1.3 trillion with an interest rate of 3.03 percent per annum, up 0.02 percent compared to the previous auction.



The 30-year bonds called for bids and collected VND500 billion with a winning interest rate of 3.5 percent per annum. A sub-session of the 30-year bonds mobilized VND250 billion more.





By Quang Minh - Translated by Gia Bao