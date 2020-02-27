More Vietnam-China border crossings reopen to ease congestion

A border crossing between Mong Cai city in the northern province of Quang Ninh and Dongxing, China’s Guangxi province has restored operation with time for reception of clearance applications extended by one and a half hours until 16:30 (Hanoi time).

Authorities from the two sides has agreed to only let through goods with contracts, with priority given to agricultural products, such as fruits, fresh seafood, cashew nut and cassava.

The northern province of Lai Chau also planned to open the Ma Lu Thung Border Gate, which sees no backlog at the moment, on February 27.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the congestion at border gates in Lang Son and Lao Cai, which also border with China, has been gradually eased.

In Lang Son’s Huu Nghi Border Gate, 217 trucks loaded with Vietnamese exports of farm produce, fruits, phone parts and textile and garment have been customs-cleared while 292 trucks from China have been passed through to Vietnam so far.

Some 43 lorries with Vietnamese fruits like watermelon, dragon fruit, banana and mango have been cleared through the province’s Tan Thanh Border Gate, the main gate for exporting fruits to China.

However, about 430 trucks have been stuck at the two border gates.

As many as 200 trucks are also still queuing at the Lao Cai Border Gate in Lao Cai province.

The ministry has blamed severe lack of stevedores in the Chinese side to help with cargo loading and unloading and the fact that only official-channel exports are allowed to enter China for the backlog.

Vietnamplus