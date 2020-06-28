‘Most popular Vietnamese brands Award’ aims to boost reputation for enterprises

SGGP Newspaper for this year’s ceremony introduced new criteria to create incentives for small and medium-sized enterprises as well as notable start-ups.

The organizers realized that 2020 has been a difficult year for businesses, seeing that many long-standing Vietnamese brands got taken over during the Covid-19 pandemic-induced recession. Therefore, the ones that managed to thrive deserve to be honored for their efforts more than ever.

After 15 years running, the ceremony has given more than 700 most-popular awards to Vietnamese businesses from many fields, such as supermarket, shopping center, travel, hospitality, catering, insurance and many more. Thanks to SGGP Newspaper’s incentive, many Vietnamese brands stepped out into the world and won more national and international awards.