‘Most popular Vietnamese brands Award’ aims to boost reputation for enterprises

SGGP
Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper on June 27, 2020 held the ‘Most popular Vietnamese brands Award’ ceremony to honor 30 businesses with 48 awards of various categories.

Business representatives receive the Golden Brand Awards 2020 from Standing Deputy Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Le Thanh Liem and SGGP Newspaper’s editor-in-chief Nguyen Tan Phong (Photo: SGGP)

Awardees this year were chosen based on their financial capacity, brand investment schemes, and sustainable business practices. The board of judges comprised of experts from related fields, professional journalists and business associations.

SGGP Newspaper for this year’s ceremony introduced new criteria to create incentives for small and medium-sized enterprises as well as notable start-ups.

The organizers realized that 2020 has been a difficult year for businesses, seeing that many long-standing Vietnamese brands got taken over during the Covid-19 pandemic-induced recession. Therefore, the ones that managed to thrive deserve to be honored for their efforts more than ever.

After 15 years running, the ceremony has given more than 700 most-popular awards to Vietnamese businesses from many fields, such as supermarket, shopping center, travel, hospitality, catering, insurance and many more. Thanks to SGGP Newspaper’s incentive, many Vietnamese brands stepped out into the world and won more national and international awards.

Speaking at the ceremony, SGGP Newspaper’s editor-in-chief Nguyen Tan Phong mentioned the goal of the award is not only to honor outstanding enterprises, but also to bridge the gap between them and act as invaluable testimonials.

He also expressed great appreciation for awardees that have won the most-popular award for 15 years straight, including Saigontourist Travel Service Co.,Ltd, Ben Thanh Tourist, and the Co.op Mart supermarket chain.

Because promotion expenses are a burden for small and medium businesses, being chosen as a reputable Vietnamese brand has proven to help them a lot. According to the owner of Que Huong Hotel chain, since being recognized by SGGP Newspaper, they have won many biddings with big clients, and the physical certificate is always presented among their dossier.

Since social distancing has boosted the need for digital trades and cashless transaction, the award organizers from this point onward would try to better support Vietnamese enterprises through this transition, Standing Deputy Chairman Le Thanh Liem stated at the ceremony.

 He also stressed the importance of gaining sustainable economic growth while still fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, and especially building a great image for Vietnamese brands to prepare for upcoming FTAs. Most notably, it is necessary to establish trust and brand affection among Vietnamese consumers towards Vietnamese goods and brands.

This is also in line with implementing Directives from the Politburo and HCMC’s Party Committee regarding the campaign “Vietnamese people prioritize using Vietnamese goods”.

This list of businesses winning the ‘Most popular Vietnamese brands Award’ 2020:

Cõng Ty Cồ Phần Hưng Thinh Land

Hung Thinh Land JSC

Cồng Ty Cổ Phần Kinh Doanh Địa Ốc Him Lam

Him Lam Land Corp

Công Ty Cố Phần Đầu Tư Và Kinh Doanh Nhà Khang Điển

Khadihouse JSC

Công Ty Cổ Phẩn Tập Đoàn Đẩu Tư Địa Ốc Nova

Novaland Group Corp

Cõng Ty Cp Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sàn An Gia

An Gia Real Estate Investment and Development Corporation

Cồng Ty Cổ Phẩn Địa Ốc Phú Long

Phu Long Real Estates Corporation

Công Ty Bào Việt Tphcm

Bao Viet InsuranceLtd.

Côngtytnhh Bào Hiểm Nhân Thọ Chubb Việt Nam

Chubb Life Insurance Vietnam Co., Ltd

Liên Hiệp Hợp Tác Xã Thương Mại Tphcm - Saigon Co.Op

Ho Chi Minh City Union of Trading Cooperatives - Saigon Co.op

Hệ Thống Siêu Thị Coop Mart

Co.opmart Supermarket System

Hệ Thống Siêu Thịbigc

BigC Supermarket System

Hãng Hàng Không Quổc Gia Việt Nam

Vietnam Airlines

Công Ty Cổ Phần Vinpearl

Vinpearl JSC

Hệ Thống Khách Sạn Resort Vinpearl

Vinpearl Hotel & Resort System

Khách Sạn Viền Đông

Vien Dong Hotel

Công Ty Tnhh Mtv Dịch Vụ Lữ Hành Saigontourist

Saigontourist Travel Service Co.,Ltd

Cõng Ty Cổ Phẩn Dịch Vụ Du Lịch & Thương Mại Tst - Tst Tourỉst

TST Tourist

Công Ty Tnhh Du Lịch & Sự Kiện Việt - Viettours

Viettours Co., Ltd

Cõng Ty Cố Phần Dịch Vụ Du Lịch Bên Thành

Ben Thanh Tourist

Cồng Ty Du Lịch Thê Hệ Trẻ

Young Generation Travel Co.,Ltd

Công Ty Tnhh Cao Phong

Cao Phong Co.,Ltd

Hệ Thống Siêu Thị Điện Máy - Nội Thất Chợ Lớn

Cho Lon Interior Electrical Supermarket System

Cõng Ty Cố Phần Tmdv Thiên Nam Hòa

Thien Nam Hoa Trading Services JSC

Hệ Thống Siêu Thị Điện Máy-Nộị Thất Thiên Hòa

Thien Hoa Interior Electrical Supermarket System

Công Ty Liên Doanh Hội Chợ Và Triển Lăm Sài Gòn - Secc

Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC)

Côngtytnhh Mtv Dẩu Khí tp.Hcm

Saigon Petro Gas

Cồng Ty Tnhh Gas Petrolimex Sài Gòn

PGC-Sài Gòn Co., Ltd

Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool

Vinschool Education System

Cồng Ty Tnhh Paramax Corporation

Paramax Corporation Co.,Ltd

Cõng Ty Tnhh Sàn Xuất Và Kinh Doanh Vinfast

Vinfast LLC

Cồng Ty Cổ Phần Việt Nam Kỹ Nghệ Súc Sàn - Vissan

Vissan JSC

Công Ty Cổ Phẩn Thực Phẩm Vĩnh Thành Đạt

Vinh Thanh Dat Food Joint Stock Company - Vfood Corp.

Cõng Ty Liên Doanh Bôt Quốc Tê

Quoc Te Flour Joint Venture Co. - Intermix

Công Ty Tnhh Nến Nguyên Quang Minh

Nguyen Quang Minh Candle Company Limited

By staff writers – Translated by Tan Nghia

