‘Most popular Vietnamese brands Award’ aims to boost reputation for enterprises

Awardees this year were chosen based on their financial capacity, brand investment schemes, and sustainable business practices. The board of judges comprised of experts from related fields, professional journalists and business associations.
SGGP Newspaper for this year’s ceremony introduced new criteria to create incentives for small and medium-sized enterprises as well as notable start-ups.
The organizers realized that 2020 has been a difficult year for businesses, seeing that many long-standing Vietnamese brands got taken over during the Covid-19 pandemic-induced recession. Therefore, the ones that managed to thrive deserve to be honored for their efforts more than ever.
After 15 years running, the ceremony has given more than 700 most-popular awards to Vietnamese businesses from many fields, such as supermarket, shopping center, travel, hospitality, catering, insurance and many more. Thanks to SGGP Newspaper’s incentive, many Vietnamese brands stepped out into the world and won more national and international awards.
Speaking at the ceremony, SGGP Newspaper’s editor-in-chief Nguyen Tan Phong mentioned the goal of the award is not only to honor outstanding enterprises, but also to bridge the gap between them and act as invaluable testimonials.
He also expressed great appreciation for awardees that have won the most-popular award for 15 years straight, including Saigontourist Travel Service Co.,Ltd, Ben Thanh Tourist, and the Co.op Mart supermarket chain.
Because promotion expenses are a burden for small and medium businesses, being chosen as a reputable Vietnamese brand has proven to help them a lot. According to the owner of Que Huong Hotel chain, since being recognized by SGGP Newspaper, they have won many biddings with big clients, and the physical certificate is always presented among their dossier.
Since social distancing has boosted the need for digital trades and cashless transaction, the award organizers from this point onward would try to better support Vietnamese enterprises through this transition, Standing Deputy Chairman Le Thanh Liem stated at the ceremony.
He also stressed the importance of gaining sustainable economic growth while still fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, and especially building a great image for Vietnamese brands to prepare for upcoming FTAs. Most notably, it is necessary to establish trust and brand affection among Vietnamese consumers towards Vietnamese goods and brands.
This is also in line with implementing Directives from the Politburo and HCMC’s Party Committee regarding the campaign “Vietnamese people prioritize using Vietnamese goods”.
This list of businesses winning the ‘Most popular Vietnamese brands Award’ 2020:
|
Cõng Ty Cồ Phần Hưng Thinh Land
|
Hung Thinh Land JSC
|
Cồng Ty Cổ Phần Kinh Doanh Địa Ốc Him Lam
|
Him Lam Land Corp
|
Công Ty Cố Phần Đầu Tư Và Kinh Doanh Nhà Khang Điển
|
Khadihouse JSC
|
Công Ty Cổ Phẩn Tập Đoàn Đẩu Tư Địa Ốc Nova
|
Novaland Group Corp
|
Cõng Ty Cp Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sàn An Gia
|
An Gia Real Estate Investment and Development Corporation
|
Cồng Ty Cổ Phẩn Địa Ốc Phú Long
|
Phu Long Real Estates Corporation
|
Công Ty Bào Việt Tphcm
|
Bao Viet InsuranceLtd.
|
Côngtytnhh Bào Hiểm Nhân Thọ Chubb Việt Nam
|
Chubb Life Insurance Vietnam Co., Ltd
|
Liên Hiệp Hợp Tác Xã Thương Mại Tphcm - Saigon Co.Op
|
Ho Chi Minh City Union of Trading Cooperatives - Saigon Co.op
|
Hệ Thống Siêu Thị Coop Mart
|
Co.opmart Supermarket System
|
Hệ Thống Siêu Thịbigc
|
BigC Supermarket System
|
Hãng Hàng Không Quổc Gia Việt Nam
|
Vietnam Airlines
|
Công Ty Cổ Phần Vinpearl
|
Vinpearl JSC
|
Hệ Thống Khách Sạn Resort Vinpearl
|
Vinpearl Hotel & Resort System
|
Khách Sạn Viền Đông
|
Vien Dong Hotel
|
Công Ty Tnhh Mtv Dịch Vụ Lữ Hành Saigontourist
|
Saigontourist Travel Service Co.,Ltd
|
Cõng Ty Cổ Phẩn Dịch Vụ Du Lịch & Thương Mại Tst - Tst Tourỉst
|
TST Tourist
|
Công Ty Tnhh Du Lịch & Sự Kiện Việt - Viettours
|
Viettours Co., Ltd
|
Cõng Ty Cố Phần Dịch Vụ Du Lịch Bên Thành
|
Ben Thanh Tourist
|
Cồng Ty Du Lịch Thê Hệ Trẻ
|
Young Generation Travel Co.,Ltd
|
Công Ty Tnhh Cao Phong
|
Cao Phong Co.,Ltd
|
Hệ Thống Siêu Thị Điện Máy - Nội Thất Chợ Lớn
|
Cho Lon Interior Electrical Supermarket System
|
Cõng Ty Cố Phần Tmdv Thiên Nam Hòa
|
Thien Nam Hoa Trading Services JSC
|
Hệ Thống Siêu Thị Điện Máy-Nộị Thất Thiên Hòa
|
Thien Hoa Interior Electrical Supermarket System
|
Công Ty Liên Doanh Hội Chợ Và Triển Lăm Sài Gòn - Secc
|
Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC)
|
Côngtytnhh Mtv Dẩu Khí tp.Hcm
|
Saigon Petro Gas
|
Cồng Ty Tnhh Gas Petrolimex Sài Gòn
|
PGC-Sài Gòn Co., Ltd
|
Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool
|
Vinschool Education System
|
Cồng Ty Tnhh Paramax Corporation
|
Paramax Corporation Co.,Ltd
|
Cõng Ty Tnhh Sàn Xuất Và Kinh Doanh Vinfast
|
Vinfast LLC
|
Cồng Ty Cổ Phần Việt Nam Kỹ Nghệ Súc Sàn - Vissan
|
Vissan JSC
|
Công Ty Cổ Phẩn Thực Phẩm Vĩnh Thành Đạt
|
Vinh Thanh Dat Food Joint Stock Company - Vfood Corp.
|
Cõng Ty Liên Doanh Bôt Quốc Tê
|
Quoc Te Flour Joint Venture Co. - Intermix
|
Công Ty Tnhh Nến Nguyên Quang Minh
|
Nguyen Quang Minh Candle Company Limited