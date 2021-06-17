MoT proposes reduction of airfreight rates for Bac Giang lychees

Accordingly, agricultural products in general and lychee in particular are transported by air customers in the Southern region to ensure the quality and safety of the products.

However, current airfreight rates are still high and the number of cargo transported by air does not meet the great consumption demand of customers. For this reason, the Ministry of Transport required the Vietnamese airlines to cut airfreight rates for Thieu lychees from Bac Giang Province to the Southern region following the suggestion of the People’s Committee of Bac Giang Province.

By Bich Quyen-Translated by Huyen Huong