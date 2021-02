Besides, the province’s other dish of fermented fish hot pot with wild vegetables of U Minh District is also among the record chart.



Nam Can sea crab is well-known for its high quality and delicious taste. In 2015, Nam Can sea crab was recognised as a collective brand.



Additionally,Ca Mau province’s specialties, including Ca Mau dried shrimp and U Minh forest honey, have been named in the list of top 100 Vietnamese gift specialties.





By Tan Thai – Translated by Kim Khanh