Nam Van Phong General Port put into operation

The Nam Van Phong General Port is located at the industrial center of Khanh Hoa Province, the key economic zone of the South Central and the Central Highlands regions, especially the large material areas such as Dak Lak Province, the South of Gia Lai Province and industrial parks in Khanh Hoa Province.



The port is built with the minimum depth of 15 meters, able to handle vessles of 70,000 DWT. In the future, it is expanded to receive 100,000 DWT vessles.



Based on the economic zone plan, the Nam Van Phong General Port and Bac Van Phong Port would serve for the industrial production as well as transporting cargo in the region.



Initially, the Nam Van Phong General Port will serve the needs of import and export of goods in Ninh Thuy Industrial Zone and surrounding industrial parks as well as key projects being invested in Nam Van Phong under Van Phong Economic Zone.

Particularly, the port plays an important role in receiving as well as importing and exporting goods from Khanh Hoa Province to the Central Highlands and vice versa through the National Highway No.26.

Currently, the Ministry of Transport is preparing for the additional planning of the East-West Expressway, connecting Buon Ma Thuot City and Khanh Hoa Province.



According the suggestion of Khanh Hoa Province, this expressway will be connected to the Nam Van Phong area along the parallel road to the National Highway No.26 towards Nam Van Phong General Port.



In the coming time, the port will receive incoming and outgoing goods in accordance with the exploitation plan and the customer requirements.

By Van Ngoc- Translated by Huyen Huong