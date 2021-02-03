National production development program to 2030 launched

The program aims to study and apply advanced technologies from the fourth Industrial Revolution into producing and developing national products to improve their productivity, quality and competitiveness at home and abroad, towards developing at least 10 new national products by 2030.



It also looks to help firms expand production scale and improve the quality of products as approved in the program.

To such end, the program offered measures such as choosing national products from key and priority ones in sectors, building outstanding enterprises in charge of producing national products, assisting firms in building trademarks, promoting trade and developing markets for national products.

Firms will be also helped with improving the capacity of their workforce and investing in technical equipment in line with the law.

National products must meet requirements such as adopting modern technology, having ability to register for intellectual property protection, having added value and high competitiveness, and tapping advantages in human and natural resources, and natural conditions of Vietnam.