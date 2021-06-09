Nearly 100 tons of Bac Giang lychee delivered to HCMC via air-route

The batches of lychee are arranged in both aircraft cargo and passenger compartments.





Vietnam Airlines launched the supporting program to join hands with the whole country to help Bac Giang and Bac Ninh provinces struggle the Covid-19 pandemic impact following the calling of the Ministry of Health and the direction of the Prime Minister.





Of which, Vietnam Airlines used a wide-body aircraft Boeing 787-9 to transport over 40 tons of lychee. The batches of lychee were arranged in both aircraft cargo and passenger compartments.Thanks to this aviation transportation method, consumers in Ho Chi Minh City will enjoy fresh lychees.A representative of Vietnam Airlines said that the carrier pledged to mobilize sources to ultimately meet the demand of lychee transportation in local and foreign markets.Previously, the first batches of Bac Giang lychee had arrived in Japan via wide-body aircrafts of Vietnam Airlines.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Huyen Huong