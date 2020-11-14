  1. Business

Nearly 10,000 hectares of rice, fruit trees destroyed by heavy rains, floods

According to Mr. Tran Chi Hung, Director of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Hau Giang Province, to implement the instructions of the provincial People's Committee, the agricultural sector has been collaborating with the localities to quickly make specific and accurate statistics of the losses of farmers to submit to the committee to consider and support following regulations.

More than 6,000 hectares of rice were fallen, causing heavy losses to farmers in Hau Giang Province. (Photo: SGGP)

Due to the impacts of heavy rains and storms, a large area of rice and fruit trees of Hau Giang farmers was seriously damaged.

According to the statistics of the agricultural sector, the area of flooded and fallen crops due to heavy rains and storms includes about 6,500 hectares of rice, over 2,480 hectares of fruit trees, and 500 hectares of vegetables.
Nearly 10,000 hectares of rice, fruit trees destroyed by heavy rains, floods ảnh 1 The water level is high in Hau Giang Province as it locates in the downstream and lowland area. (Photo: SGGP)

Because Hau Giang Province locates in the downstream and lowland area, heavy rains combined with floods have caused water to rise, flooding many houses. The province is also urgently building embankments and carrying out resettlement for people in flood-affected areas.

By Cao Phong – Translated by Thuy Doan

